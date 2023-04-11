Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,738 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $70.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $71.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.74.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.