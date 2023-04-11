Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,468 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,221,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,833,934,000 after purchasing an additional 45,444 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,419,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $885,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,677 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,775,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,649,000 after acquiring an additional 193,307 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,502,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $408,944,000 after acquiring an additional 158,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,307,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $377,135,000 after purchasing an additional 83,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.55.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $213.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.13, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $214.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total transaction of $2,302,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,692,230.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $621,406.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,641,000.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $2,302,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,430 shares in the company, valued at $22,692,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 310,997 shares of company stock worth $60,716,831 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

