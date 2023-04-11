iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth about $93,000. 35.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $91.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.61. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $99.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

