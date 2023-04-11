Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 90,726 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Annex Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 92.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,510 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 90,726 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Comcast
In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Comcast Price Performance
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Comcast Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.48%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Comcast (CMCSA)
- This Is Why Penny Stock GreenPower Motor Company Is A Win
- Comcast Sum of All Parts is Producing a Cumulative Effect
- The Greenbrier Companies: All Aboard For High-Yield In 2023
- Coty Stock is on the Comeback Trail
- Is Halliburton Stock a Value or a Value Trap?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.