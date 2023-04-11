Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $143,000 Stock Holdings in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of VOXX International worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOXX. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in VOXX International by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in VOXX International by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VOXX International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 196,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VOXX. TheStreet upgraded VOXX International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VOXX International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96. VOXX International Co. has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $143.06 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 1.17%.

VOXX International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

