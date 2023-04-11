Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. ADE LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. ADE LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In related news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,525.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on PM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.36.

Shares of PM stock opened at $98.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $109.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.79.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

See Also

