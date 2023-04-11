Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 9,921 Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGDV. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $716,000. Capital Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 14,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGDV stock opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.64. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $26.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

