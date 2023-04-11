Signaturefd LLC Acquires 565 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TKG Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 20,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000. Northern Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $317.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $303.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.41. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $347.87.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

