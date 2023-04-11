Annex Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

WBD stock opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.76. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBD. Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.16.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

