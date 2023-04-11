Annex Advisory Services LLC Takes $268,000 Position in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)

Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Nathan’s Famous at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Nathan’s Famous by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 217.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 5.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the third quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Nathan’s Famous during the first quarter worth about $325,000. 35.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nathan’s Famous Stock Performance

Shares of NATH stock opened at $73.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $298.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.22. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $81.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.72.

Nathan’s Famous Increases Dividend

Nathan’s Famous ( NASDAQ:NATH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $26.15 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Nathan’s Famous’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Nathan’s Famous’s payout ratio is presently 44.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NATH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nathan’s Famous in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Nathan’s Famous from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

