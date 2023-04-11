Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stake Lessened by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,468 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 6,918.8% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 37,915 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 211.4% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 42,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,938,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.39, for a total transaction of $7,369,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,482,906.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.39, for a total transaction of $7,369,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,482,906.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 11,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $2,302,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,692,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 310,997 shares of company stock worth $60,716,831 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.55.

Shares of CDNS opened at $213.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a PE ratio of 69.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $214.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.31.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

