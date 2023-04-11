Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,892 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 117.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,604,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,631,000 after buying an additional 865,977 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 210.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 289,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 196,429 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in United Microelectronics by 12.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 26.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 68,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 14,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on UMC. Loop Capital initiated coverage on United Microelectronics in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on United Microelectronics in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

United Microelectronics Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of United Microelectronics stock opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.04. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $9.10.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 31.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

