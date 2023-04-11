Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after acquiring an additional 71,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 38.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.85.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD stock opened at $123.74 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

