Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Purchases 2,326 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,689,000 after acquiring an additional 805,508 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 7,793.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 417,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,831,000 after buying an additional 412,271 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 858.6% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 399,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,528,000 after buying an additional 357,678 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $25,325,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,027,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,719,000 after acquiring an additional 317,813 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,350 shares of company stock worth $6,969,241 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.1 %

CHD opened at $90.54 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 53.89, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Argus cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.56.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

