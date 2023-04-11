Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 4,125 iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 97,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 34,354 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 77,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,388,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $54.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.45 and its 200 day moving average is $51.24. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $62.67.

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

