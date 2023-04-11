Annex Advisory Services LLC Invests $207,000 in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 160.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 226.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $47.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1-year low of $39.52 and a 1-year high of $53.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.10 and a 200-day moving average of $43.91.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

