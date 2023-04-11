Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys New Shares in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.8% during the third quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 872,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 203.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,154,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,779,000 after buying an additional 774,602 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 222.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 417,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,282,000 after buying an additional 287,900 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 34.3% in the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 630,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,785,000 after buying an additional 160,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 432,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,670,000 after buying an additional 152,000 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

SMH opened at $256.22 on Tuesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.97 and a fifty-two week high of $263.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.77 and its 200 day moving average is $221.48.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

