Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in Duke Energy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 69,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Duke Energy Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy stock opened at $99.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

