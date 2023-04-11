Signaturefd LLC Purchases 9,194 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 39,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.1% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 38,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 140.3% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 31,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 18,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 67,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.27. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $44.88.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

