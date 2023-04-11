Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,683,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,924,652,000 after acquiring an additional 432,945 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,679,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,587,402,000 after acquiring an additional 710,141 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,799 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,522,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,069,056,000 after purchasing an additional 999,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,897,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,848,000 after purchasing an additional 162,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $123.74 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $114.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.85.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

