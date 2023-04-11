Signaturefd LLC Buys 9,194 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,194 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. City State Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM stock opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $44.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.27.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

