Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $584,000 Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,027,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,719,000 after acquiring an additional 317,813 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,211,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,420,000 after purchasing an additional 84,323 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,645,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,725,000 after purchasing an additional 231,649 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,689,000 after purchasing an additional 805,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,601,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,028,000 after buying an additional 300,049 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,241 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $90.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.26. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $105.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 64.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded Church & Dwight from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.56.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

