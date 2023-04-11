iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Stake Raised by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5,733.4% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,743,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 3,678,945 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 951.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 572,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,480,000 after acquiring an additional 517,988 shares during the period. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $30,603,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,229,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,465,000 after purchasing an additional 377,423 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,273,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,977,000 after purchasing an additional 132,701 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJK opened at $70.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.83. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $78.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

