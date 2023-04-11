Annex Advisory Services LLC Takes $253,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,105 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,113.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,495 shares of company stock worth $12,403,944. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. New Street Research started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.31.

Shares of META opened at $214.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $556.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $224.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.97.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

