Annex Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MQS Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.6% during the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Insider Activity

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $39.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.77%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

