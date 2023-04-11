2,733 Shares in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Bought by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey stock opened at $74.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.15 and a 200-day moving average of $78.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.78. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.76 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.067 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 142.81%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Articles

