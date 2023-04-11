Annex Advisory Services LLC Invests $236,000 in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth about $440,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,585,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,208,000 after purchasing an additional 572,884 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 59.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,615,000 after buying an additional 274,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $30.68 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.38.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.