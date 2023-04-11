Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Sells 2,039 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lessened its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,301 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WIRE. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 204.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 71.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Encore Wire in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Encore Wire

In related news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,827,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,827,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,863 shares in the company, valued at $7,372,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $161.00 on Tuesday. Encore Wire Co. has a 52 week low of $94.39 and a 52 week high of $206.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.33.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $3.67. The business had revenue of $693.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.04 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 23.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WIRE. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Encore Wire in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. It supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. The company was founded by Vincent A. Rego in 1989 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

