DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC cut its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 93.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,711 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in DTE Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DTE opened at $113.59 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $100.64 and a 12 month high of $140.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 69.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.44.

DTE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

