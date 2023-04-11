MONECO Advisors LLC Purchases 4,180 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 40.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Energy Transfer stock opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.26.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.81 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 87.77%.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,339,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,363,196.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.