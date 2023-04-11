iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) Shares Purchased by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned about 0.60% of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDRV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDRV opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.29. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $31.86 and a 1-year high of $44.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.09.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap selected and weighted index of equities related to self-driving vehicles. IDRV was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.