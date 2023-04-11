Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Buys Shares of 8,875 Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,934,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,731,000 after buying an additional 837,780 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,044,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,308,000 after acquiring an additional 103,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,218,000 after purchasing an additional 596,516 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,479,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,225,000 after purchasing an additional 89,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,030,000 after purchasing an additional 21,842 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $36.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $34.42 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.61. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $375.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HWC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hancock Whitney in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.44.

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $334,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.