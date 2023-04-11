Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $2.53 Million Stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned about 0.19% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HACK. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 49,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Stock

Shares of HACK stock opened at $47.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.27. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.93. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $59.19.

About ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

