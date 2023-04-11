NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 192,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,106,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 51,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,332,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 624,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,237,000 after acquiring an additional 9,908 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.58.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $78.43 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $158.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Articles

