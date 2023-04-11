Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Shares Purchased by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 89.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,308,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,042 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 22.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,421,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,915,000 after buying an additional 801,315 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,779,000 after acquiring an additional 469,232 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 19.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,601,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,241,000 after acquiring an additional 257,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,414,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,996,000 after acquiring an additional 196,813 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hope Bancorp

In related news, Director William J. Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,602.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hope Bancorp Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hope Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $16.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.67. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $236.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.70 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 10.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.94%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

