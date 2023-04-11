Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Sells 1,587 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC decreased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 589.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Joseph C. Galante bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.26 per share, for a total transaction of $72,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,428.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $1,773,447.84. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 302,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,165,969.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph C. Galante bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.26 per share, with a total value of $72,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,428.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,171 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,695 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

PNFP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.63.

PNFP opened at $53.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $89.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.94 and a 200 day moving average of $74.64.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $401.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

