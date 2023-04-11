Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Shares Acquired by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 46.7% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 13,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 60.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSI opened at $119.08 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 52-week low of $82.82 and a 52-week high of $123.76. The stock has a market cap of $541.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.79.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

