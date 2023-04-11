Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Buys 182 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RGA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,115,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $895,227,000 after purchasing an additional 88,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,917,000 after acquiring an additional 108,922 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,670,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,109,000 after acquiring an additional 116,382 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,518,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,056,000 after acquiring an additional 32,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 16.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,351,000 after purchasing an additional 102,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RGA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $133.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.56.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 1.5 %

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $135.09 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $104.46 and a one year high of $153.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.63 and its 200 day moving average is $139.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.52). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.62 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

