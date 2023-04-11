Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Purchases 313 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,527 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2,441.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 179.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 262.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insider Activity at Insight Enterprises

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 38,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $128.62 per share, with a total value of $4,918,042.94. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,507,306 shares in the company, valued at $579,729,697.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 60,663 shares of company stock worth $7,759,175 in the last three months. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insight Enterprises Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $143.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.11 and a 12-month high of $144.84.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.40. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insight Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.25.

Insight Enterprises Profile

(Get Rating)

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.