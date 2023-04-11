Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $531,000 Stock Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBG opened at $81.02 on Tuesday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.81 and a 1 year high of $104.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HUBG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Hub Group from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

