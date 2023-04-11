Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter worth $2,362,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 96.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 67,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 33,091 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 474,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,985,000 after purchasing an additional 34,611 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alcoa

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $57,057.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,382.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alcoa news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $7,130,909.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $57,057.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,382.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,188 shares of company stock worth $11,017,365 over the last ninety days.

Alcoa Stock Performance

NYSE AA opened at $39.78 on Tuesday. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $90.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.19 and a 200-day moving average of $45.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Alcoa Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Further Reading

