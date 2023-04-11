Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Holdings Lifted by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 183,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 15,098 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $939,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Huntsman by 13,778.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 41,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 41,334 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Huntsman stock opened at $26.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.25.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 16.03%. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 43.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Huntsman from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

Huntsman Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

See Also

