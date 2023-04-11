32,192 Shares in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Purchased by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,192 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 951.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 500.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

NYSE TPH opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.01. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $25.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.48. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Constance B. Moore sold 39,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $916,485.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,190.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About Tri Pointe Homes

(Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.