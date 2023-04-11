Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,507,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,797 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $179,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,550,000 after buying an additional 3,846,281 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,772,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,104 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,368,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,350,111,000 after purchasing an additional 800,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,655,948,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.00.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:CNI opened at $117.85 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $131.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.5906 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.11%.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

