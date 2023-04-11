Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,620,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,968 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.26% of Altria Group worth $211,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 140,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 18,891 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 36.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,151,000 after buying an additional 34,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.41.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.55.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Stories

