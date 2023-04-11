Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of ATI in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in ATI in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in ATI in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in ATI by 1,116.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ATI by 185.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ATI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ATI in a report on Saturday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ATI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

In other ATI news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 9,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $376,126.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,924,652.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ATI opened at $38.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92 and a beta of 1.19. ATI Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $43.32.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. ATI had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

