Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Grows Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in US Foods by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in US Foods by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

USFD opened at $36.80 on Tuesday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.33.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. US Foods had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays upgraded US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on US Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.45.

In other US Foods news, Director Sunil Gupta sold 5,756 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $226,153.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,440.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sunil Gupta sold 5,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $226,153.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,440.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,698,246 shares of company stock valued at $298,770,187 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

