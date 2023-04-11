Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Purchases 299 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC owned approximately 0.07% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBSS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1,126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,033 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 705,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,405,000 after buying an additional 44,962 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 111.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after buying an additional 42,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 890,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,268,000 after acquiring an additional 41,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 111,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 34,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $97.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.25 and a 200 day moving average of $85.47. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.02 and a 52 week high of $99.27.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $274.33 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 22.90%.

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, Director John E. Sanfilippo bought 4,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.59 per share, for a total transaction of $349,520.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,781.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 6,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $582,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Sanfilippo acquired 4,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.59 per share, for a total transaction of $349,520.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,781.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

