Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Buys New Stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,315,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 18,187 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in DXC Technology by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

DXC Technology stock opened at $25.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $22.46 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day moving average is $27.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 33,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $968,265.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,564,568.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DXC. Moffett Nathanson downgraded DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.45.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

