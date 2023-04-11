Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Increases Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 46.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 42.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $33.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.17. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.02.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $445.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.08 million. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.11.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Featured Stories

